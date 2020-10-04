Kelly Ripa Shares Intimate Photo Spread Of Her 50th Birthday Celebration In Latest Update

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram Sunday afternoon with a sweet post that detailed her recent birthday festivities. The former All My Children star and long-time morning show host celebrated her monumental 50th on October 2, in what appeared to be a low-key but lovely weekend.

She expressed her gratitude in the caption for those who made her feel extra-special, and then stated her age in a humorously official manner.

The series of ten images showed a lavish combination of flowers and beautifully constructed snacks —including a stunning cake — with a few snaps of Kelly sprinkled throughout.

The first image displayed her in an elegant room next to an ornate glass-topped table. A cylindrical vase holding what was presumably 50 long-stemmed white roses sat in the center, and she reached out to caress one of the fragrant flowers. The rest of the rectangular surface was covered with an array of crystal bud-vases filled with single blooms of the same shade, and a few tea-lights to illuminate the scene.

Kelly was enveloped in a sapphire-blue silk robe with colorful embroidered flowers and butterflies. She was barefoot, and stood on one tiptoe to reach the bouquet, the top of which was taller than her. Her blond bob was casually styled and she wore a pair a dark-rimmed glasses.

Glittering gold, silver, and pink balloons festooned wither side of the arched doorway in the background. A trio were tied with sparkling ribbon to a delicate iron railing, and the other appeared to be anchored on the ground.

Another photo showed a small box tied with a gold satin ribbon next to a envelope addressed with the handwritten scrawl, “Wifey.”

Almost 140,000 followers liked Kelly’s post in the first few hours after it was uploaded, and it also incited a bevy of remarks from fellow celebrities and loved ones.

Actress Julianne Moore was one of the first to write her well-wishes in the comments section, followed right after by Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos, who called the perky blonde “FOXY” and added a string of hearts.

Their daughter, Lola Consuelos, declared she was “the best mom ever.” As reported by The Inquisitr, the loving mother-daughter duo have had some well-publicized banter recently regarding the possibility of Kelly posing in her birthday suit, à la Gwyneth Paltrow. To date, it appears that Kelly has declined to good-naturedly embarrass Lola with a NSFW Instagram photo.

Former guest co-star and comedian Joel McHale wished her a happy 60th birthday. A number of Instagram supporters corrected his intentional mistake before it was explained that Joel was just teasing.