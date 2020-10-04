Christina Milian Looks Radiant In A Bold Orange Swimsuit

Pop star and actress Christina Milian thrilled her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a stunning trio of snaps that showcased her curves and gave her fans a peek behind-the-scenes at her life. She was on a wooden outdoor patio area, with several blue cushion-topped lounge chairs visible in the distance, as well as several patio umbrellas in a serene cream-colored hue with a wooden base.

Christina was stretched out on a wooden chair with a collection of brown cushions atop it. She rocked a swimsuit from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers wanted to pick up the look for themselves. The garment was strapless, and stretched across Christina’s ample assets, keeping her cleavage covered but showing off her sculpted shoulders and arms. The vibrant orange hue looked gorgeous with her coloring, and the fabric was textured, adding a bit of visual interest to the simple silhouette of the swimwear.

The high-cut sides showed off a glimpse of her tattoos, and she had another piece of ink on her upper arm, which rested on the arm of the chair. Her hair was swept back from her face and pulled up into a messy bun that shone the spotlight on her radiant features.

She flashed a smile at the camera, propping her head up with her hand. In the second slide, she appeared to be laughing at a remark made by someone nearby, her gaze focused on something out of the frame. The third and final snap was taken from a slightly different perspective, and showed off a bit more of the area where Christina was lounging. Though she was in a single chair, a large outdoor sectional topped with blue pillows was just a few feet away, and a few kids were visible in the background as well.

Christina’s fans loved the share, and the post received over 70,300 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 302 comments from her audience.

“Babe alert,” one fan wrote, loving the shots.

“Happy Sunday beautiful lady I love your smile,” another follower commented, including a trio of flame emoji in his remark.

“Perfection,” a third fan added, followed by a single heart eyes emoji.

“Aww what a lovely smile & beautiful family,” another remarked, charmed by the scene.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina flaunted her style in a double update in which she rocked a black sweatshirt with the word “Merci” written across the chest in embellished letters, and a chain necklace. She paired the casual top with white shorts that showcased her incredible legs.