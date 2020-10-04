Lamar Jackson’s Electric Performance Leads To A Win And A New NFL Record

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson set a new NFL record on Sunday, as he reached 5,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards quicker than any other player in league history.

The record was previously held by former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, who was able to reach the mark in 39 games, compared to Jackson, who completed the feat in just 35 career games, according to a report by ESPN.

Jackson passed the threshold in his game against the Washington Football Team today, which the Ravens easily won 31-17. At the start of the game, Jackson only needed a few completions to meet the passing milestone. The 23-year-old was able to hit 5,000 after a second quarter touchdown pass to his tight end, Mark Andrews.

According to CBS Sports, Jackson passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 53 and a touchdown. Additionally, he also threw one interception.

Jackson’s athleticism was put on display when he pulled off a 50-yard scramble for a TD after breaking free from the Washington defenders. The run was the longest by a quarterback in five seasons.

Although the Raven’s star struggled with accuracy and consistency in targeting his receivers, he was still able to lead his team to a victory as they bounced back from their previous week’s loss.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

In last week’s game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson struggled to score and direct an effective offense, as he threw a career-low 97 yards in the club’s 20-34 loss on Monday night.

Prior to that game, Jackson referred to the Chiefs as his “kryptonite,” due to the fact that the Ravens lost to Kansas City last year during the playoffs. According to ESPN, one of Jackson’s weak points is coming back from a double-digit deficit, as he is 0-5 when his squad trails by more than 10 points.

“We just can’t get in those situations — being behind. We’ve just got to try to score each and every drive like we should be. And if we’re down, just try to execute the plays and try to move forward and put some points on the board and make the comeback,” Jackson said after losing.

Although he struggles to win after trailing, the reigning MVP has the best performance in the league when it comes to sealing a victory after leading by more than 10.

Baltimore will look to extend their winning streak and improve their 3-1 record next week as they play the Cincinnati Bengals.