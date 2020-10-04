Kara Del Toro Slays In A Cable-Knit Miniskirt Set That Highlights Her Curvaceous Figure

Maxim bombshell Kara del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot series of snaps in which she rocked a matching knit set that had a sexy autumnal vibe. The pictures were taken at an outdoor cafe area. Kara perched in a charming chair positioned at a white metal table, with a brick wall visible in the background and several other seating spots in the distance.

Kara rocked a cropped button-down cardigan with a vintage vibe. The sleeves came right to her elbows, and the entire piece was crafted from a thin cable-knit fabric that draped elegantly over her curves. The front had three large white embellished buttons, and she unbuttoned the top one, showing off just a hint of cleavage. She had a gold choker necklace on, which drew more attention to her chest, and also wore a thin bangle on one wrist.

Kara paired the cropped sweater with a matching miniskirt crafted from the same thin knit fabric. The ribbed hem came just a few inches down her legs, leaving plenty of her toned thighs on display. She had on a pair of sunglasses, which she lowered down her nose with one hand while her other hand held an iced beverage. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she had a black quilted bag on the table next to her.

The second shot was taken from a different perspective, and Kara faced the camera, placing the straw on her plump lips and peering seductively over the top of her sunglasses. A few strands of her hair framed her face, and she had her legs crossed as she posed.

Kara stood for one of the images, leaning against the worn brick wall with her iced drink in her hand. She cocked one hip slightly, and posed in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape. A sliver of her skin was visible between the waistband of her skirt and the hem of her sweater, and a row of embellished buttons went down the front of the garment. There were also two small pockets on either thigh, topped with a button.

She finished the series of images with a shot that accentuated her pert posterior, and pulled her hair up into a bun for that particular share. Her followers couldn’t get enough, and the post received over 8,100 likes and 97 comments within just 56 minutes of going live.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a single heart eyes emoji.

“I love Java Owl! Such a good coffee shop,” another follower added, presumably recognizing the spot where Kara captured the pictures.

