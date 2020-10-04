Khloe Kardashian Wears A Sexy ’90s Style In Leather Pants & Skimpy, Bandana-Print Top

Kourtney Kardashian shared a ravishing, throwback look with her 102.2 million Instagram followers on Saturday, emulating edgy ’90s fashion in a head-to-toe black outfit.

For the look, the Poosh blogger sported a sleeveless, bandana-printed top that flaunted her attractive décolletage and came down over her midriff in a triangular shape. For her bottoms, Kourtney wore sexy leather pants, which were somewhat high-waisted and flared out over her ankles.

The mother-of-three accessorized her look with a small Christian Dior saddle bag and sleek high heels, with minimal black and clear straps that came over the feet for a streamlined look. Kourtney also wore her dark brown hair long and lightly wavy, seductively cascading over her shoulders. She held a pair of sunglasses in her right hand.

The reality star’s photo was taken to show off her entire frame, with two images in the set that detailed her stunning figure at different angles. She stood amid minimalistic decor, with a gray-colored wall and a large floating countertop, designed with sleek gray-washed wood. A small off-white vase was in the background filled with a few yellow flowers, aptly complementing Kourtney’s dark-colored outfit.

In the first shot, Kourtney faced the camera head-on and stood tall, with her head up and her left hand softly grabbing her hip. Her right hand rested on the counter. For the second image in the series, Kourtney leaned a bit more against the countertop, with her right hand still rested on the surface and her left arm lifted up to display the full look. Her left leg was positioned slightly in front.

Fans poured in their appreciation for the post, as many commented with black heart emoji to echo the outfit’s aesthetic. The upload received over 750,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments, with followers showing fondness not only for the reality star’s look, but her beauty as well.

“You make everything a LOOK,” one user wrote.

“The vibes,” another admirer wrote.

“Oh wow definitely the most interesting to look at,” a person joked, referencing sister Kim Kardashian’s previous shade thrown her way, shown in this clip on YouTube.

“Love this look,” a follower commented.

Kourtney definitely loves a moody aesthetic and she definitely loves the ’90s style, as she recently posted a goth-type look to her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr reported, Kourtney rocked that all-black style with two different poses, wearing a large sweatshirt dress and chunky shoes, aptly showing off her toned legs. She also carried a Gucci purse with its signature “GG” logo printed all over it.