Donald Trump Is ‘Very Sick’ & ‘Not Physically Or Mentally’ Fit For His Job, Former White House Official Says

Former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci appeared on MSNBC on Sunday claimed that Donald Trump is “very sick” and should drop out of the presidential race due to his damaged mental and physical fitness, PoliticusUSA reported.

“He still may be forced to drop out due to his health,” Scaramucci said. “We have no idea what’s going on with the brain fog or the lung damage as a result of COVID-19.”

According to Scaramucci, Trump would exit the race if he truly loved the United States.

“He’s not physically or mentally capable of being the president anymore, and he would do that. But if he’s not going to do that and if he gets some level of recovery in his mid-70s suffering from COVID-19 with all the comorbidities, I hope the people give a landslide election to Joe Biden and we can get rid of him overall as president.”

Although Scaramucci wished the president well, he urged Americans to remember that Trump has purportedly made America weaker, sicker, and poorer due to his decision to ignore the advice of scientists and epidemiologists throughout his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The result of this refusal, the former Trump official said, is that he could not prevent his family or staff members from contracting the disease.

Joyce N. Boghosian / Getty Images

Per CTV News, the White House’s comments on Trump’s condition have been conflicting, which has fueled widespread confusion. Nevertheless, his doctor, Sean Conley, confirmed that Trump was given the steroid medication dexamethasone to boost his blood oxygen levels after two sudden dips. As The Inquisitr reported, experts have speculated that the president’s condition is serious, as the drug is typically only used for severe cases of coronavirus.

When pressed on whether Trump’s blood oxygen had declined below 90 percent — which is reportedly concerning — Conley evaded the question but said his level is currently 98. Per CTV News, a standard reading is between 95 and 100 and is a crucial health marker for patients with the disease.

Trump’s team on Sunday claimed that the U.S. leader is currently doing well.

As for whether Trump will consider dropping from the race, the White House has made no indication that this is a possible outcome. Although Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been consistently leading the head of state in the polls over the last few months, a recent survey from Democracy Institute showed him ahead by one percent. Notably, the survey showed Trump with 46 percent of the popular support compared to Biden’s 45.