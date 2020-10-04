‘New York Times’ Reporter Blasts White House’s ‘Staggering’ Lying About Donald Trump’s Health

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman blasted the White House for what she called a “staggering” level of lies regarding Donald Trump’s health updates.

The administration has come under fire for inconsistent and sometimes contradictory updates about his status since he was hospitalized over the weekend after announcing that he had contracted coronavirus. The official statements surrounding his condition and treatment have often raised more questions, and led to allegations that the administration was not being forthright about his real condition.

Haberman was among those pushing back, saying that there has been dishonesty from the president’s team and Dr. Sean Conley, who serves as his physician.

“The lying from the White House on Friday and from Conley yesterday about the president’s condition is staggering,” she tweeted.

Haberman pointed out that the inconsistent information, with some reports claiming the president was doing well but other officials saying he was in real danger at times on Friday and Saturday, made it difficult to know exactly whether he was receiving a high level of medical care because he was “really sick” or simply out of an abundance of caution.

It's hard to know whether they are taking such aggressive actions because he's the president of the US, or because he's really sick, and this is where the overall credibility gap and false portraits of last two days are problematic. https://t.co/WN0wMnn13x — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 4, 2020

Others have joined in criticizing what they saw as misleading updates about Trump as he entered the hospital to battle COVID-19. Vox noted that Trump’s previous dishonesty has made it difficult for many to believe any official statements from him or those close to him, and noted that the emergency scenario made it even more difficult.

“This is the scenario — a fast-moving, potential catastrophe where we need real faith in federal leadership — that we’ve been worrying about since the first days of the Trump presidency, when then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer hectored reporters and insisted that they had falsely reported on the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration,” the report noted.

Samuel Corum / Getty Images

The Trump administration has been criticized in the past for what many see as a lack of clarity when it comes to his health, scrutiny that surfaced last year when Trump made an unscheduled trip to Walter Reed for what at the time was described as the start to his annual physical.

Critics believed that the explanation did not add up, with many speculating that Trump was facing a more serious health concern that was being concealed. Those concerns arose again this year when he was seen walking slowly down a ramp while leaving the stage following an address at the West Point graduation, sparking speculation that it could be the sign of a health ailment.