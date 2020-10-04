Chloe Saxon Sizzles In A Skintight Animal-Print Bodysuit As She’s Out ‘Catching Prey’

Buxom brunette Chloe Saxon thrilled her 837,000 Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling quartet of snaps in which she rocked a figure-hugging animal-print bodysuit. The images were taken at the Corinthia London, a luxurious hotel, as the geotag indicated. Chloe appeared to be in a sleek bathroom with a marble countertop, a large circular mirror and ambient lighting.

The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chloe made sure to tag the label’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The entire piece was crafted from a bold animal-print fabric that looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

The bodysuit had an off-the-shoulder style, with a straight neckline that stretched across her chest, showing off just a hint of cleavage. The garment had long sleeves that went past her wrist, with a slit on the side, making for an eye-catching detail. The look fit her curves to perfection, with small cut-outs on her waist accentuating her hourglass figure. The material stretched over her shapely hips and thighs, accentuating her incredible body.

Chloe accessorized with a pair of earrings and a delicate necklace that sparkled at the hollow of her neck, and she perched on the countertop in front of the sink in the first snap. Her long locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest and back in voluminous curls. She altered her pose only slightly for the second shot, but for the third image, she spun around and allowed the camera to capture the rear view as well as her reflection in the nearby mirror.

The printed material of the bodysuit hugged her voluptuous rear, and her floral tattoos were visible on her back and through the cut-out detail near her waist.

She spun to face the camera for the final slide, flaunting her curvaceous figure as she gazed at the camera with parted lips. She paired the images with a spicy caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 5,600 likes and 110 comments within just two hours from her eager audience.

“Wow that’s so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Sexy as always,” another chimed in.

“Now that’s a catsuit,” a third fan remarked.

“Queen,” another follower added, including a trio of flame emoji.

Chloe seems to be loving the animal-print looks lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared a series of shots in which she paired a slinky printed dress that left little to the imagination with thigh-high black boots.