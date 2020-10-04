Sommer Ray Shows Off Figure In Skimpy Pink Bikini Top And Formfitting Jeans

American model Sommer Ray dazzled plenty of social media users on Sunday, October 4, when she updated her Instagram account with some sizzling new content of herself.

The 24-year-old internet sensation was photographed indoors for the seven-slide series, as she switched between a number of sexy poses that showcased her figure from different angles.

In the first image, Sommer sat down facing the camera and pushed her breasts together with her arms, emitting a seductive energy. The second photo displayed more of her figure as she stood in front of the camera, tugged on her bottoms with both hands, and looked to her left. The model showed off her backside in the third, fourth, and fifth images, as she posed alongside friends. The sixth image consisted of a close-up of her face and chest, while the seventh captured her as she lounged on a chair.

Her long blond and brunette locks were styled in two half-ponytails. The locks appeared to be in natural curls as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Sommer showed off her famous figure in a minuscule pink bikini top that featured rhinestones on the cups, and tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment drew the eye to her assets, as it gave way to a view of cleavage and a hint of underboob. She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted, formfitting jeans that highlighted her curvy hips and pert booty, while calling attention to her toned core.

She finished the look off with a pair of white and pink Nike sneakers, and accessorized with a necklace.

In the post’s caption, Sommer greeted her followers and expressed her appreciation for them.

Sunday’s content was met with a staggering amount of support from Instagram users, amassing more than 290,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. More than 1,100 followers also left comments to emphasize their admiration for the model’s form, good looks, and choice of scanty attire.

“SOMMER YOU ARE MY RAY OF SUNSHINE ON SUNDAY,” one individual wrote, adding a shooting star emoji to the end of their comment.

“Absolutely stunning,” chimed in another admirer.

“I love you so much, you’re so perfect. I hope you have a lovely day keep shining and being perfect. You inspire me everyday,” a third fan asserted, filing their sentence with yellow-heart emoji

“Always looking like a princess,” a fourth person added.

Sommer recently stunned fans yet again, when she shared a post in which she rocked a very skimpy black, glittery, star bikini.