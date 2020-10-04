New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sends Chicken Wings To Donald Trump In ‘Get Well’ Care Package

Donald Trump is getting a taste of New York to help him recover in his bout with coronavirus.

After Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this weekend following his positive coronavirus diagnosis on Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent a “New York Cares” package that included some iconic treats from the Empire State, including chicken wings and fresh apples.

The governor’s office shared details of the treats sent to help the infected Trumps recover and fight their infections in comfort, including a delicacy from the president’s former home in the Big Apple.

The package included apples from an upstate farm, apple cider, bagels, cheesecake from the Brooklyn-based Junior’s, and chicken wings from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que.

Cuomo, who has been a frequent and often vocal critic of Trump, also sent a message wishing him well in his treatment and said that the state was rooting him on for a full recovery. He noted that he has been personally affected as well, as his brother contracted the virus earlier in the year.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“We can have political differences, and people know I have political differences with the President, and we’re both New Yorkers so we’re not shy about speaking our mind,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This situation creates a lot of anxiety. I’ve gone through this in my family, and I’m sure his children and family are worried.

“So on behalf of the family of New York, I wish them a speedy recovery and they’re in our thoughts and prayers. And we’re going to be sending the President and First Lady a New York Cares package, just to give them some comfort as they go through this difficult period.”

It was not clear if Trump would be allowed to partake in the food during his time at Walter Reed, he may get the chance very soon. Fox News reported that he could be released from Walter Reed as soon as Monday after a touch-and-go period over the weekend that included drops in Trump’s oxygen levels.

His physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that the president was doing well between Thursday and Friday morning, but had developed a high fever by later on Friday morning and his oxygen level dropping below 94 percent.

It was not clear how long he would have to recover ahead of him, but doctors said that he was upbeat and optimistic after reportedly expressing concerns about his health on Friday. The Fox News report noted that Trump would likely continue his treatment after returning to the White House.