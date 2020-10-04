Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization In Democracy Institute Poll

A monthly Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll showed that Donald Trump leads Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the head of state stays at Walter Reed Medical Center, where he has been battling a coronavirus infection. As reported by Daily Express, Trump has 46 percent of the popular support, while Biden has just 45.

“Crucially, Mr Trump’s lead in key swing states including Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin remains at 4 percent by 47 percent 43 percent,” the report read.

According to the pollster, 68 percent of respondents claimed that Trump’s illness would have no impact on their vote. Conversely, a percentage of 19 said they are “more likely” to back the U.S. leader following his COVID-19 diagnosis, and 13 said they were “less likely.”

Elsewhere, a percentage of 38 of the respondents claimed that Trump’s coronavirus infection was linked karma, while nearly two-thirds expressed concern and sympathy for the head of state.

As The Inquisitr reported, an NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released after the first presidential debate showed Biden with 53 percent support from Americans registered to vote and Trump with 39 as the former vice president widens his lead. But as noted by The Daily Express, the Democracy Institute poll is notable for one particular reason.

“While other polls have Biden ahead, the Democracy Institute, which correctly predicted Brexit and Trump’s win in 2016, only considers people who identify as ‘likely voters’ rather than all registered voters and also asks about the so called shy vote.”

Notably, a percentage of 77 of the Trump supporters surveyed said they would not admit their voting plans to family or friends.

The survey also revealed that Trump leads Biden on the economy by a 60-40 margin.

As for prison reform, the pollster’s director, Patrick Basham, noted that more Americans credit reality TV star Kim Kardasian for prison reform than Biden.

“Trump and Biden’s respective standings on this specific issue epitomise Biden’s overarching Achilles’ Heel in this election: comparatively low support and enthusiasm for his candidacy among Black voters.”

According to Basham, Biden needs nine in 10 Black votes to defeat his Republican opponent at the ballot box in November. As of Sunday, she claimed the former vice president is on track to win just eight in ten.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump’s White House has offered conflicting statements about Trump’s condition, which has only fueled speculation on his health. As The Inquisitr reported, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley revealed on Sunday that Trump is taking dexamethasone, which is typically used in coronavirus patients experiencing a severe stage of the disease. In response to the news, various experts suggested that the president’s condition is severe.