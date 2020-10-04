Donald Trump Is ‘Furious’ At Mark Meadows For Contradicting White House Doctor, Report Says

A Sunday CNN report claimed that Donald Trump is “furious’ with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who contradicted with physician Sean Conley’s assessment of the U.S. leader’s health on Saturday. Notably, Meadows offered a much more dire assessment of the head of state’s health to reporters — initially as an unnamed source.

“The President’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery,” Meadows said.

As reported by The Hill, Meadows later attempted to walk back his comments.

“The president is doing very well,” he told Reuters.

Elsewhere, he told Fox News that Trump had undergone an “unbelievable improvement” and shown “unbelievable courage.”

Nevertheless, it appears the damage is done. Per CNN, a White House official allegedly said that Trump advisers believe Meadows has harmed the credibility of the medical briefings.

Conley addressed the conflicting messages on Sunday and suggested that Meadows’ comments were “misconstrued” by the media.

“What he meant was that 24 hours ago when he and I were checking on the President, that there was that momentary episode of a high fever and that temporary drop in the saturation, which prompted us to act expediently to move him up here.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The same day, Conley also revealed that Trump — who remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — was indeed on supplemental oxygen. The revelation conflicted with the White House medical team’s claim the day before. According to Conley, he initially didn’t reveal that Trump was on supplemental oxygen as part of an effort to “reflect the upbeat attitude of the team.” The doctor claimed that he did not want to divulge information that could push Trump’s illness into a negative direction. In addition, he suggested that the team was not trying to hide anything from the public.

Conley declined to discuss Trump’s lung scans as well as whether the U.S. leader was in a negative pressure room, which is designed to remove airborne particles of the virus.

As The Inquisitr reported, Conley said in a statement released on Saturday that Trump has made significant progress since his first diagnosis. On Sunday, the doctor said that Trump could be discharged from the hospital as early as tomorrow. If the the head of state is released, the doctor claimed that he would recommend that Trump wear a mask.

The U.S. leader is currently currently being treated with remdesivir — a broad-spectrum antiviral medication and will continue to do so for the time being.