Lucy Robson Flaunts Athletic Figure In Pink Latex Teddy And Butterfly Wings: ‘What Should I Be Next?’

Instagram model and golf aficionado Lucy Robson got her 874,000 Instagram followers in a festive mood with her most recent update on Sunday afternoon, in which she dressed up in a seductive Halloween costume in pre-celebration of upcoming holiday.

The former Poly Cal golfer looked incredible wearing a pale pink ensemble that complimented her fair complexion. Over 13,000 fans agreed by hitting the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

The teddy featured a straight neckline that rested low across Lucy’s bust, exposing lots of cleavage, and was held up by narrow straps that crossed over both shoulders. The garment had seams running up either side of her torso, which mirrored the enticing swell of her breasts and hips in comparison to her slender waist.

The legs had a stylish French cut that displayed her curvaceous thighs, which were visible at the bottom of the picture frame.

She paired the lingerie with a petite set of matching pink wings embellished with glittering black outlines. They attached with small loops around the front of her shoulders that were almost completely covered by her blond hair, which was brushed forward over her shoulders and grazed her bare decolletage.

Lucy credited the clothing brand Fashion Nova for the costume, and also inquired in the caption what she should dress up as next.

She posed facing the camera in the three-quarter snap. She stood with one thigh crossed over the other and her hips thrust to one side to emphasize her hourglass shape. Both arms relaxed next to her body.

Lucy dropped her chin and parted her lips almost imperceptibly. She gazed straight at the camera with an intensely seductive expression.

Lucy’s Instagram fans loved the image, and were properly titillated by the hope of more to come during the month of October.

“Just post them all please….. I’m sure I speak on behalf of the global male population when I say I’m sure we’ll cope,” implored one fan.

“Can’t get any hotter so…surprise us,” remarked a second person.

“Stunning beautiful sexy lady looking fabulous in that pink costume. Could you be a sexy secretary with glasses, please?” requested a third follower.

“What the hell happen to Halloween i thought it was suppose to be scary,” teased a fourth supporter.

Those who elected not to express their feelings in words used strings of various emoji instead. Most common in this post appeared to be the ever-complimentary flame symbol.