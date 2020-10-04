Meg Kylie Shows Off Major Cleavage In Scoop Bralette On Instagram

Meg Kylie had her Instagram followers excited with yet another sizzling snap. The Australian model flaunted her ample assets in a sexy bralette from Skims. The update was added to her feed on Sunday, October 4.

In the new post, the brunette bombshell stunned as she rocked an ultra-revealing bralette that was made of ribbed material. The garment boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her voluptuous chest, showing off a generous amount of cleavage. It had narrow straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms. The thick band that hugged her toned midriff helped accentuate her flat midsection. Her bottoms were covered by one of her legs. She completed her look by wearing a pair of cozy ankle socks.

In the photo, Meg was photographed inside an all-white room, clad in her barely there outfit. She posed in front of a mirror, sitting on the floor with her knees bent and thighs spread. The babe leaned backward, using her right hand as support. Her other hand was holding her phone and angled in front of her face. She tilted her head to the side with a serious expression and took the selfie.

The internet personality wore her highlighted hair loose with a center part and styled in loose waves that suited her nicely. The long strands grazed her shoulders, with the rest falling on her back. She accessorized with a gold necklace and had her nails painted with white nail polish.

In the caption, Meg wrote something about her attire. She also tagged Skims in the post.

It was no surprise that the new upload received a lot of love from Meg’s avid supporters on the social media platform. In under 24 hours of being live on her account, the post racked up more than 14,300 likes and 120-plus comments. A lot of her eager fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest jaw-dropping update. Many told her she looked hot. Other followers were left speechless and chose to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“You look phenomenal, Meg. Your beauty is one in a million. You are too hot to handle sometimes, but I am loving the view. Keep it up. I hope to meet you one day,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are a one gorgeous babe! You look amazing in anything you wear. You make everything look sellable,” another follower commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous mama! Happy Sunday! Many thanks for sharing! I wish you more blessings,” added a third social media user.