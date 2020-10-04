Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Skimpy Pink Thong Bikini That Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves

Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot series of shots in which she rocked a tiny pink bikini. The photos were taken outdoors in Miami Beach, Florida, and Cindy posed in front of a collection of trees and shrubs that provided a lush green backdrop.

The two-piece she wore was from the brand Luli Fama Swimwear, and Cindy tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also shared the details of an initiative the label had put together in the caption, filling her audience in on the fact that a portion of proceeds from sales of their Luli Goes Pink swimwear collection were being donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

In the first shot, Cindy showcased her curves in the skimpy top, which featured narrow triangular cups embellished with a ruffled trim. Thin straps stretched around her back and neck, securing the garment, which put a serious amount of cleavage on display.

Her swimwear bottoms dipped low, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and were secured with thin strings tied into bows on either hip. She hooked her thumb into one side, tugging the bottoms down slightly in a tantalizing pose.

Cindy added a few accessories to finish the look, including a chunky chain bracelet on one wrist, layered bangles on the other, a chain necklace around her neck and a pair of earrings. She also wore retro-inspired white-framed sunglasses, and held a camera in her hand.

The bold hue looked gorgeous against Cindy’s bronzed skin, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves. She showed off the back of her ensemble in the second slide, flaunting her pert posterior as she flashed a big smile. She struck two more poses, including one snap in which she seductively tugged at the string connecting her bikini cups.

Her fans absolutely loved the steamy shares, and the post received over 5,400 likes within 26 minutes of going live. It also racked up 160 comments in the same time span.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Body goals,” another added, captivated by Cindy’s toned figure.

“Loving this pink on you,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow,” another follower chimed in simply, including a string of flame emoji, struck speechless by Cindy’s curvaceous figure.

