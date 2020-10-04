Sharon Osbourne Pushes Back After Being Accused Of ‘Firing’ Marie Osmond

Fans of The Talk have been expressing their opinion about Sharon Osbourne’s treatment of Marie Osmond, and it isn’t good. As The Sun reported, some fans have even called for the host to be fired for her bad attitude. Now, Osbourne is hitting back against the backlash with some straight talk.

Dressed in a black shirt and satin pink jacket, Osbourne faced the camera and addressed the viewers directly over Osmond’s exit after one season on the show. During the segment, she told cameras that the rumors that she had anything to do with the situation were false.

“There have been a couple of recent articles in the press, from an unnamed source, suggesting we have some influence over personnel decisions that were made on this show,” she said. “We’d like to set the record straight. It’s 100 percent not true. It’s unfair and unfounded and that’s all we’d like to say.”

She then cut to commercial.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began to swirl that Sheryl Underwood and Osbourne were having conflicts with Osmond. Things got so bad that the two reportedly pressured the network to give the Utah native the boot.

David Livingston / Getty Images

While the Las Vegas star said that she was leaving because she wanted to pursue other projects, and insider claimed that wasn’t true.

“Marie did not leave of her own accord, although she was encouraged to spin her departure that way,” the source said.

Osmond’s departure was met with frustration from fans who had come to enjoy seeing Osmond on their screens.

“Now the show is facing extreme backlash on social media. There are thousands of negative comments flooding their accounts,” an insider said.

Another source said that none of the women were as close as they appeared on television, saying that Eve was more focused on her music and family, while Inaba was more concerned with Dancing With the Stars and her own health.

Osmond joined The Talk after Sara Gilbert left, reportedly over tensions with her co-hosts. Osbourne was apparently against the casting choice from the get-go, and both she and Underwood were jealous of the attention that their new co-star was getting from viewers, an insider said.

Inaba, on the other hand, got along well with the new star and was apparently upset by the way she was treated by Osbourne and Underwood. That attitude seemed to leak in front of the cameras, as The Sun reported, as viewers witnessed conflicts between the women and Osmond being cut off by her co-stars.