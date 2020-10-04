Brit Manuela Flaunts Fit Physique In Crop Top & Skintight Bike Shorts

On Sunday, October 4, American model Brit Manuela uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 1.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old standing on a paved pathway with numerous trees in the background. The post’s geotag suggested that the location of the casual photoshoot was New York, New York.

She opted to wear a skintight workout set that featured a gray long-sleeved crop top and a pair of matching high-waisted bike shorts. The revealing activewear, which was from the clothing brand Pursue Fitness, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. Brit finished off the sporty look with small hoop earrings, a gold pendant necklace, and white tennis shoes. She also wore her long locks in pigtail braids.

In the first image, Brit stood with her shoulders back and lifted up her shirt, giving fans a good view of her ample cleavage. She focused her attention on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face. She turned to the side and lowered her gaze in the following photo. For the third picture, the brunette beauty posed in a way that looked as though she was walking toward the photographer. She tugged on her crop top and looked off into the distance.

Brit turned her body away from the photographer once more in the fourth photo, flaunting her pert derriere. The final shot showed her striking a similar pose as she did in the third snap.

In the caption, Brit shared an empowering message about focusing on bettering oneself. She also advertised for Pursue Fitness by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“THE MOST PERFECT MODEL,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You look soooo good,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful and such an inspiration to never give up and I mean you are BODYGOALS [sic],” remarked another admirer.

“You’re a goddess!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Brit has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.