Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Pouty Lips, Beaming Eyes & Incredible Cleavage In Revealing Robe

Model, social media influencer and noted prankster Kinsey Wolanski showed off her sultry side in her latest Instagram update, sharing a close-up photo of her beautiful face and bountiful bustline. In the Sunday, October 4 post, the 24-year-old appeared in close proximity to the camera while sporting nothing but a fuzzy, white robe in the shot.

As a result, a clear view of her considerable cleavage was equally as prominent on the frame as her glinting, golden-hued peepers and pouty, red lips.

Wolanski elected to focus on her eyes in the accompanying caption. And while a sizable contingent of her 3.6 million followers shouted out a multitude of attractive features in the post’s comments section, a large number of fans were clearly taken by her optics as well.

“Beautiful Eyes, Beautiful Kinsey,” praised one devotee.

“Eyes are so alluring & captivating @kinsey,” wrote a second enamored commenter.

“Best brows in the game period!!!” raved another impassioned user.

“Dazzling ravishingly gorgeous stunning beauty queen,” added another fan of Wolanski’s posh look.

Wolanski’s face, neckline and bosom were shown in exquisite detail in the close-up shot as she struck a pose for the camera. Although a ceiling light, a painting hanging on a white wall and a doorway were visible in the background, the model’s body drew the device’s focus and largely filled the frame.

Her platinum blond locks were parted down the middle and pulled tightly into a bun on the back side of her head. Wolanski’s left ear was visible in the shot and was adorned with a thick, hooped earring in gold, which added to the posh vibe Wolanski projected. She further accessorized with a thin, gold chain around her neck.

The Clubhouse cohort of fellow blonde bombshells Daisy Keech and Abby Rao held her right hand to her face as the picture was snapped, allowing her index finger to graze the bottom of her chin. In the same area of the photo, the deep red hue of her plump, pouty lips offered striking chromatic contrast against her white skin and robe. Meanwhile, her hazel irises glinted brilliantly.

At the bottom edge of the photo’s frame, Wolanski’s ample chest was partially revealed as she allowed her robe to hang off of her shoulders. The lengthy dividing line between her breasts was as prominent as any of the features captured in the still image.

The social media maven’s latest offering on Instagram proved to be a popular one in short order, notching almost 50,000 likes in just over an hour after appearing on her feed.

Earlier this week, Wolanski shower her silly side with a video post that showed her fail spectacularly while rollerblading in a tiny bra & Daisy Dukes.