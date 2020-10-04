Kate Beckinsale, 47, Shows Off Insane Legs In Semi-Sheer Swimsuit, Makes Funny Observation About Leashed Kitty

Kate noticed that her cat's pose was very dog-like while he watched her male pal in the pool

Kate Beckinsale wore high heels with a swimsuit to make her killer legs look even longer while taking a stroll with her pet cats beside a pool. However, one of her kitties almost stole the show by striking a funny pose.

On Sunday, the 47-year-old Total Recall star delighted her 4.4 million Instagram followers by sharing two new pics taken during a poolside walk with her Persian cats, Willow and Clive. Kate previously posted a photo that showed her wearing a strapless black two-piece while she held her leashed pets. In her latest shots, the age-defying actress was clad in a white one-piece.

Kate’s chic maillot had a one-shoulder silhouette with an asymmetrical neckline. It featured alternating curved panels of white stretch fabric and sheer, flesh-toned mesh. The design gave the illusion that the diagonal white pieces wound around her body like a snake. The garment also had a high-cut leg that elongated the athletic actress’ toned stems.

She accessorized with a chunky gold chain choker. On her feet, she wore a pair of gold platform sandals with high heels. Her glossy brunette hair was styled in big, bouncy curls. Her feline friends were both sporting pink harnesses attached to matching leashes, which she held in her hands.

The trio was joined by Kate’s friend, celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Rob Scheppy. He rocked a pair of tight black swimming briefs. As he lounged on a red pool float shaped like a pair of huge lips, he kept one foot on the edge of the pool so that he was facing Kate and the kitties. Her gray cat, Clive, appeared to be staring at Rob. The feline had one paw lifted up. In the second image, his fluffy tail could be seen pointing back behind him.

In her caption, Kate noted that Clive’s stance was identical to the “classical point” posture that some dogs use to identify game. She quipped that the cat’s prey appeared to be Rob’s “quite snug budgie smuggler.” Meanwhile, her other fluffy kitty, Willow, seemed a bit distracted by something she had spotted in the grass.

Kate’s fans always enjoy her posts that include skimpy outfits or appearances by her famous felines, so they absolutely adored her slideshow. So far, it has racked up over 140,000 likes and 900 comments. A few of her followers also had some questions.

“Why does a scene from a Bond movie spring to mind?” one admirer wrote.

“Explain, please, the logistics of your bathing suit. Just asking for a friend,” said another fan.

“Whatever way I looked at the first photo I thought you were wearing the cats as boots,” a third remark read.

“You are God’s gift to humanity,” declared a fourth devotee.