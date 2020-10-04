Eva Padlock Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Cowgirl Costume

On Sunday, October 4, Spanish model Eva Padlock uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post, that consisted of two photos and a brief video, for her 1.7 million followers to enjoy.

The 36-year-old sizzled in a revealing cowgirl costume from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The ensemble featured a fringed long-sleeved collared red crop top and a pair of matching underwear adorned with a metallic paisley print. Eva’s incredible curves, flat midsection, and toned thighs were put on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a straw cowboy hat and a red belt. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose curls.

In the first image, Eva posed on what appears to be a covered patio. She sat with her legs spread on the armrest of an outdoor wicker sofa. She rested one of her hands on her thigh and placed the other on her hat. The model looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

She changed locations for the following photo and stood on a grassy area with shrubbery in the background. Eva continued to touch her hat, as she raked her fingers through her hair. She turned her neck and lowered her gaze.

The video showed her striking a variety of poses in front of palm trees. She flipped her hair over her shoulder and turned around, flaunting her pert derriere. She faced forward once again and walked closer to the camera, giving fans a better view of her ample cleavage.

The clip was paired with the song “Turn Me On” by Norah Jones.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 39,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish.

“Most beautiful cowgirl in the world,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“What a perfect outfit! You look awesome!” added a different devotee, along with both a fire and a 100 emoji.

“She is very attractive and sexy,” remarked another admirer.

“You are in another level of gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Eva is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing risque outfits.