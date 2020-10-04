Mariana Morais Wears A Slinky Bodycon Knit Dress & Teases She’s A ‘Total Catch’

A Saturday Instagram upload by model Mariana Morais generated a lot of heat among her followers. The 23-year-old native of Brazil wore a garment from the popular online brand Fashion Nova that beautifully highlighted her phenomenal figure.

The olive-green garment had a side slit that allowed Mariana to show off plenty of leg. The opaque knit material was ribbed and hugged her in all the right places. It had a scoop neckline and the straps that covered her shoulders had flirty ruffles around the edges that added a flirty touch.

Mariana — who goes by “Maare Beaar” on social media — tagged the restaurant hotspot of Catch in Los Angeles as the backdrop for this stunning snapshot. She stood on an outdoor pathway that had flowers, white lights, and a lot of greenery dotting the backdrop. While this seemed to be a nighttime shot, the 23-year-old was lighted perfectly and looked flawless.

The Brazilian model styled her blond tresses with an off-center part and let the long locks tumble down her back. She slung a white Gucci Marmont bag over her shoulder and smiled as the photo was snapped.

In her caption, Mariana hinted that she is the whole package and did so in a way that gave a nod to her location. She added a winking emoji to her caption as well it and it didn’t look as if her followers had any intention of arguing over it. In fact, she received plenty of praise over this sultry look.

Mariana has nearly 850,000 Instagram followers and they loved this look. She received more than 36,000 likes and 160 comments in response to this bodycon snap and this one was clearly a hit.

“As ALWAYS, So GORGEOUS, BEAUTIFUL & HOT Absolutely A TOTAL BABE,” one fan declared.

“MY JAW HIT THE FLOOR CAN SOMEONE HELP PICK IT UP,” another praised.

“You look Amazing! Your Hair is Lovely! Your better than Perfect,” commented a follower.

“Definition of flawless,” someone else raved.

The blond beauty shares plenty of pictures via her Instagram page that allow her to showcase her incredible figure in skimpy bathing suits or other revealing ensembles. This weekend’s upload was far more modest but no less enticing.

The flattering dress hugged Mariana’s busty assets and the neckline provided a hint of what was underneath. The knit fabric allowed the bombshell to display her alluring hourglass curves and flaunt her tanned, long leg, all without crossing any lines.

There was a clear consensus among Mariana’s fans that she looked hot and that the dress was stunning. Her confidence and sultry vibe radiated and seemed to leave people wanting more.