Donald Trump’s Doctors Confirm He Was Given Oxygen, Say He Has ‘Ups And Downs’ As He Recovers

President Donald Trump’s medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center appeared in front of cameras to update the public on his condition as he continues to battle the novel coronavirus. As a live stream of the event posted to YouTube by The Hill — which can be viewed here — showed, Dr. Sean Conley confirmed that while Trump continued to improve, he was still facing “frequent ups and downs.”

Trump’s medical team had previously stated that Trump had no fever and was not on supplemental oxygen. But Chief of Staff Mark Meadows contradicted the statement yesterday, saying that he’d had a concerning drop in his blood oxygen level, as The Daily Beast reported.

“The biggest thing that we see is that with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels … yesterday morning we were real concerned by that. He had a fever and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly,” he said.

Dr. Conley confirmed on Sunday that there was a drop in oxygen levels while the president was at the White House and he was put on supplemental oxygen on two different instances. He also said that Trump had a spike in temperature, but declined to talk about the lung scans that he and his colleagues had taken. He also declined to discuss whether or not Trump was in a negative pressure room — a room designed to remove the airborne virus and prevent it from circulating into other areas — with the public because he didn’t want to talk about his treatment specifics.

Conley admitted that they hadn’t confirmed the course of oxygen to reporters prior to this because they wanted to reflect an “upbeat attitude” to the public about Trump’s prognosis and didn’t want to say anything that could “steer the course” of the disease.

“Over the course of his illness, the President has experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation. We debated the reasons for this, and whether we’d even intervene. It was a determination of the team based on the timeline from the initial diagnosis that we initiate dexamethasone,” Conley said.

If all continued to go as expected, Trump could be discharged as early as tomorrow. Conley said that as long as he is under his care, Trump will be recommended to wear a mask to prevent spreading the disease.

The doctors stated that he felt well and had been out of bed and would continue to be encouraged to move around. He is also being treated with remdesivir and would continue the course for the next few days.

Yesterday, doctors said that they were “cautiously optimistic” about Trump’s recovery but that he wasn’t yet out of the woods, as The Inquisitr previously reported.