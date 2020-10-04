Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Remove ‘RHOBH’ From Their Bios, Prompting Speculation They’ve Left The Show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is already facing a casting shakeup after Denise Richards decided to leave the show and Teddi Mellencamp reportedly got the boot. Now, fans are speculating that Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne might be out, as well.

As The Sun reported, both women have removed any mention of Bravo from their social media bios.

Erika now lists a link to Rihanna’s Savage line, which she walked the runway for this week in pasties, thigh highs, and black lace panties.

Lisa Rinna, on the other hand, lists everything but her time with the franchise. Her bio reads: “4 Time Emmy Nominated, Aka Mrs. Harry Hamlin. I Love my Family #blessed The LisaRinnaCollection @QVC Reps United Talent Agency”

After spotting the change, fans began to speculate that perhaps the two have decided to and their runs on the series. Lisa joined the cast during the sixth season, while Erika came on during the seventh.

Currently, contract negotiations are happening for the ladies of Beverly Hills as the franchise is between seasons. That prompted some fans to wonder if it was a tactic the women were using as negotiated for more money to return.

But others insisted that the two were on to other projects, particularly since Erika was forced to stop appearing in her role as Roxie Hart on Broadway after the pandemic forced it to shutter.

“It can be a telltale sign but also them playing around to keep people guessing. I’m very curious,” said one person on Reddit.

Another fan was skeptical that Lisa, who is famous for her candid attitude on the series, wouldn’t just come outright and talk about it if she had plans to leave.

With Teddi and Denise already confirmed to be out, and the possibility of Lisa and Erika close on their heels, the show would be facing a serious shake-up. Mainstay Kyle Richards is expected to stick around, as is relative newcomer Dorit Kemsley. Garcelle Beauvais hasn’t confirmed whether or not she will be back, yet.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kim Richards, Kyle’s sister, is expected to make appearances as a friend, as is Brandi Glanville. There have also been rumors that Kathy Hilton, Kim and Kyle’s sister, will be making some appearances now and then, as might Kris Kardashian, who is slated to stop filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, an insider made it clear that Kris had no plans to become a regular cast member on the show, as The Inquisitr previously reported.