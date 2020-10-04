‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend In Sweet Pic

This is Us star Chrissy Metz has just introduced the world to her new boyfriend, Bradley Collins. The happy couple went Instagram official yesterday in a sweet picture which has her fans sending congratulations in the comment section. The duo posed outside on a sunny day with their heads together for an adorable selfie. Both sported black-framed sunglasses and smiled brightly into the camera. Chrissy wore a floral print shirt and clenched the gold chain necklace she wore around her neck.

The actress was celebrating National Boyfriend Day, the perfect time to show off a new beau on social media. In her caption, Chrissy noted the moment she saw Bradley she knew she wanted to know him. Her intuitions were right on point as the pair are happier than ever after they began dating back in May. She joked in her caption that people could “#collinsmesmitten,” playing off of his last name.

Bradley used a similar hashtag in his own Instagram post, where he said he was “#Metzmerized” by Chrissy. The couple technically went Instagram official several days ago as Bradley shared his photo first, where they posed in front of a pool. Most fans of Chrissy didn’t catch on to the relationship news until yesterday though. The pair were sans sunglasses in Bradley’s photo, but they donned the same wide smiles as Chrissy’s Saturday post. Bradley was celebrating his new girlfriend’s 40th birthday where he gushed over his sweetie in the caption.

“Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy. From our first date in May, you’ve had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness.

You’re not the best thing that’s happened during quarantine; you’re the best that’s ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!” he wrote on her special day.

In addition to fans, celebrities filled up the comment section under Chrissy’s happy post. Congratulations came in from co-star Mandy Moore, Niecy Nash, Meagan Good, and Jay Shetty. In under 24 hours, the photo brought in well over 138,000 likes and just under 1,000 comments.

Chrissy previously dated composer Hal Rosenfeld for a little under a year from 2018-2019. Bradley, a broker at Equitable Property Company, appears to be her first relationship since she and Hal split last June. She opened up about her split on social media last year, taking a peaceful approach to their breakup.

“Sometimes we walk away and sometimes we choose to allow love to expand into a place often unvisited,” she wrote. “Integrated love is messy, and vulnerable, it demands us to see our partners as flawed (ie imperfect) and to allow them to see the same of us.”