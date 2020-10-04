Suzy Cortez Goes Pantsless On The Beach In Scorching New Update

Suzy Cortez pushed the envelope in her most recent Instagram share, ditching her pants as she struck a sexy pose at the beach. The reigning Miss BumBum World 2019 titleholder shared the post on Saturday, October 3, and her 2.4 million followers have been showering it with praise ever since.

The shot captured Suzy posed in the sand in front of several massive rocks. Suzy stood on her tiptoes, looking over her shoulder with an inquisitive stare. The model popped her hip to the side and lowered one of her shoulders for the pose. She held a small soccer ball over her modesty, covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines.

On her upper half, Suzy showed off her athletic side in a soccer jersey. The yellow garment had oversized sleeves that covered her muscular arms, and it featured the AT&T and Nike logos. She wore the front of the garment rolled up to her ribs, exposing her rock hard abs for her audience to admire.

By opting to ditch her pants, Suzy put on an NSFW display that proved hard to be ignored. The Brazilian babe flaunted her shapely thighs and defined calves in their entirety. She went barefoot for the occasion, and her bronze feet were covered in sand. Suzy styled her long, brunette tresses with a middle part and tight, pigtail braids that fell over her shoulders and chest.

In the caption of the upload, Suzy made sure to tag her team, Club América, adding a yellow heart emoji to match the color of her jersey. Fans have not been shy about showering the photo with love. More than 12,000 social media users have double-tapped the update, and 190 left compliments for the star. Several admirers raved over Suzy’s bombshell body, while a few more commented on her team selection.

“A new photo session with the new team jersey @clubamerica thanks,” one follower commented, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Hello doll bravo that is very well said,” a second fan chimed in.

“Please… A photo with the Mexico blue cross shirt!!” another Instagrammer pleaded with a few flames.

“I love you very much take care of my life hold on eagles and all the teams good luck my life I love you very much,” a fourth wrote.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Suzy channeled her inner cowgirl when she posed in a pair of leather chaps and a leopard-print hat. Suzy flaunted her incredible figure in the post, which garnered a ton of attention from her fans.