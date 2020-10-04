Ana Cheri Showcases Booty & Shapely Thighs In Scrunch Shorts During Rigorous Leg Day Workout

Ana Cheri worked up a sweat in the most recent addition to her Instagram page. The model and fitness trainer took to her account on Sunday to share a video taken as she performed a rigorous leg day workout in a set of clingy activewear that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The 34-year-old was dressed to impress for her workout in an ensemble from her own Cheri Fit line that hugged her bodacious figure in all of the right ways. She rocked her brand’s new “watermelon sugar scrunch shorts” that clung tightly to her lower half, highlighting her curvy hips and round booty. They featured a high-rise waistband that accentuated Ana’s trim waist, as well as a flattering scrunch detail on each side of her legs that tied in dainty bows along the hemline. Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length — the bottoms hit just to the top of her shapely thighs, treating her 12.5 million followers to a full-length look at her sculpted legs as she exercised.

Ana teamed her tiny shorts with a strappy white sports bra that fit snugly over her chest, defining her voluptuous assets and flat midsection. It boasted a racerback style that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a strappy cutout design that showed off even more of her bronzed physique. The model also sported a pair of black sneakers and tied her brunette locks in a low bun that was secured with a colorful scrunchie.

The short clip was filmed at the gym and set to “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles — a fitting choice, given the name of the Cheri Fit product she was sporting. Ana stood with her back to the camera as she performed three different exercises that made up her “first good leg day” of the last two weeks. The workout kicked off with a squat-to-tiptoe move, which she did 25 reps of while holding a single dumbbell in between her legs. She then did a set of 25 roman deadlifts and finished off with 25 pulse squats.

Ana’s leg workout proved to be a major hit with her fans, accruing nearly 11,000 likes within two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to praise the fitness guru for her hard work and ensemble.

“Omgggg this bra! Ordering now!!” one person wrote.

“You are amazing, keep going gorgeous,” encouraged another fan.

“Looking good, wow,” a third follower praised.

“Impressive,” quipped a fourth admirer.

This appears to have been Ana’s first time back at the gym since returning from her vacation to The Maldives. While there, the star enjoyed a few days relaxing at the beach, as well as the pool, where she looked hotter than ever in a red swimsuit.