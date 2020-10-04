‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Someone Unfortunate Sees Cameron & Josslyn Kiss

During Monday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that viewers will see what comes next for the teen crew. During that most recent new show, Josslyn Jacks and Cameron Webber were on the verge of sharing their first kiss. Teasers detail that the October 5 show will reveal what comes next.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Cameron will end up feeling conflicted during Monday’s episode. The moment where he and Joss leaned in to kiss one another certainly was not planned, and it seemed that his years of crushing on her was too tough to ignore in this charged moment.

Cameron has struggled over learning that Josslyn now has romantic feelings for him. Unfortunately, now that Joss is finally at this point, he has realized he’s got feelings for Trina Robinson. Adding another layer of difficulty is that Dev Cerci finally felt ready to acknowledge his romantic interest in Josslyn.

A General Hospital sneak peek shared by ABC spills the beans regarding what happens with this on Monday. Cameron and Josslyn will kiss, but it will not go unnoticed. Dev ends up seeing that tender moment and he will make his presence known.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

The way that things progressed during the last new show, it seemed as if perhaps Trina would be the one to see this smooch. Luckily, that’s not the case. General Hospital spoilers suggest that this will still become a rather awkward situation though.

As the smooch ends, Dev will speak up and ask if he interrupted anything. Cameron and Josslyn will look at one another awkwardly, and there won’t really be any way to try to avoid acknowledging what Dev saw.

The question is, what, if anything, do they tell Trina? The General Hospital sneak peek shows Trina talking with her mom. She notes that it was tough being at the dance, and Portia lovingly tells her daughter that it’s fine if she just wants to go home. Trina mentions that Dev went to go find Joss and Cam.

Will the three teens return to say goodbye to Trina and keep what just happened under wraps? It seems likely, and that may well be why Cameron feels conflicted. However this plays out now, General Hospital teasers hint that there is more to come.

During next Friday’s General Hospital, some plan that Josslyn tries to put into play goes wrong. This probably has to do with Cameron, but everybody will have to wait and see whether this is something that would support Trina or hurt her.

Will Cameron and Josslyn throw caution to the wind and embark on a romance with one another, despite how it might hurt Trina and Dev? Will that smooch remain under wraps so as to protect their friend, something that would almost certainly come out and cause issues later? General Hospital teasers suggest that there are complications on the horizon and people will be curious to see where this heads next.