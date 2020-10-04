Jen Selter Flaunts Her Flexibility In Cheeky New Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video clip in which she flaunted her flexibility. The update was captured in her New York City apartment, which featured large floor-to-ceiling windows with a breathtaking view. Natural sunlight streamed in through the windows, illuminating the space.

Jen looked casual in a long-sleeved black crop top with a high neckline and figure-hugging fit. The garment showed off her sculpted arms and chiseled abs, and she accessorized with a large silver watch on one wrist.

She paired the simple top with colorful bottoms that featured various shades in the same color, from an olive green at the waistband and over her hips to a seafoam green stripe band of color across her thighs and more. She also rocked a pair of lime green socks, and the cuffs of her pants were pushed up slightly so that her bright socks were on full display. The waistband of her bottoms came to just below her belly button. She accessorized with a black beanie, and her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a sleek style.

She placed one foot on the hardwood floors beneath her and propped the other on the frame of one of the window panes. Her foot was elevated until it was above her head, and she held her phone in one hand while she placed her other hand on her raised leg, showing off her flexibility.

Jen’s phone was protected by a colorful tie-dye case, and she stuck her tongue out playfully before flashing a grin at the camera in the short Boomerang-style Instagram video. She paired the sexy update with a caption asking about her followers, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 357,900 views within 15 hours of going live. It also received 375 comments from her eager audience in the same time span, as they raced to the comments section to shower Jen with compliments.

“Where’d you get these super cool pants?” one fan wrote, loving Jen’s style.

“Thanks for motivating me I was on the treadmill for 30 mins,” another follower chimed in, inspired by Jen’s fit physique.

“Weekend is awesome better now with you,” a third fan remarked, including a flame emoji in the comment, responding to the brunette beauty’s caption.

“You are the best!!!” yet another fan added.

