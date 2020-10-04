Hilde Osland Slays In A Skimpy Bikini And Other Sexy Blue Ensembles In Sizzling Multi-Pic Instagram Post

Hilde Osland gave her 3.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Sunday with a hot new post that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. After sharing an all-pink update last month, the Norwegian model returned to her page this morning with a blue-themed post that included a number of sexy snaps, some of which saw her showing some skin in skimpy swimwear.

The blond bombshell nearly maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit in the new addition to her feed, sharing a total of seven photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The series kicked off with a shot of Hilde posing in the sand with a gorgeous view of the ocean behind her. She stood in profile to the camera, gathering her platinum locks in her hands as she gazed down at the ground with a sensual stare.

The model looked as gorgeous as ever as she soaked up some sun in a royal blue bikini that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included a sports bra-style top with a low scoop neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. It fit snugly over her chest, highlighting her slender frame while its thick straps drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set boasted a high-cut design that showcased Hilde’s pert derriere and sculpted thighs. The swimwear also had a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

Hilde continued to slay in the second slide of the post, which saw her sniffing a beautiful flower as she relaxed in a hammock. She sported another bikini in the snap, this time in a lighter hue that was arguably even skimpier than the one she sported in the image prior.

The model rocked several other revealing looks in the upload, adding even more heat to her scorching-hot feed. One snap saw her flaunting her curves in a set of skin-tight activewear, while another captured her looking glamorous in a daringly short satin dress with a plunging neckline. The final image appeared to be a close-up of her in her original swimwear look as the wind blew wildly through her wavy hair.

Fans were quick to show Hilde some love for the photo compilation, with dozens flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“Blue looks so good on you,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful,” praised another fan.

“You’re a goddess, wow,” a third follower quipped.

“So perfect,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 20,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of going live.