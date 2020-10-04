Deborah Tramitz Goes Full Bombshell In Skimpy Plaid Lingerie: ‘Happy Sunday’

Deborah Tramitz returned to her Instagram page today to wish her 1 million-plus followers a “happy Sunday” with a hot new post that has quickly been showered with love.

The upload kicked off with a sizzling self that captured the German model posing in her room. She stood with her body at an angle, pushing her hips out to the side while resting a hand on one of her shapely thighs. She held her cell phone in the other hand and positioned it in front of her head, effectively hiding her face but ensuring that her fans got the best look at her killer curves.

Deborah went full bombshell for the impromptu photo shoot in a set of sexy lingerie from Victoria’s Secret that left little to the imagination. She sported a black-and-red plaid bra with studded straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It exposed an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline. It also appeared to have push-up-style cups that further enhanced the busty display.

The social media star sported a pair of matching panties that took her look to the next level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut design that offered a glimpse at Deborah’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs, while its thick, studded waistband accentuated her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs. The model revealed the garment’s cheeky cut in the second slide of the upload, which was a Boomerang-style video. She swayed her hips back-and-forth in the clip, thrilling her fans with a look at her round booty.

Deborah kept things simple, accessorizing with a single ring and a dainty pendant necklace so as not to take away too much attention from her flawless physique. She also styled her light brown locks down in a deep side part.

Fans were far from shy about showering Deborah’s latest social media post with praise. It has amassed over 16,000 likes after five hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow very beautiful and very hot looking,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” quipped another fan.

“Best body ever, doesn’t get any better,” a third follower gushed.

“Magnificent silhouette,” added a fourth admirer.

Deborah’s weekend has been full of sizzling Instagram snaps. The kicked it off on Friday with a trip to the beach, where she enjoyed some fun in the sun in a skimpy black bikini. Her photos from the trip proved to be another hit, racking up more than 22,000 likes and 328 comments to date.