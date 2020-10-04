Yaslen Clemente Looks Smoking Hot In A Tie-Dye Miniskirt & Matching Crop Top

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap taken while she was on vacation abroad in Mexico. Yaslen specifically visited Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico, as the geotag indicated. She stood at the bottom of a long flight of stairs with illumination all along them, and a stone wall to her right.

She showcased her fit figure in a set from the brand My Passerella, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The miniskirt she wore featured a tie-dye print incorporating shades of white, rust, black and green. The piece was high-waisted, coming to above her belly button, and had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The fabric clung to her pert posterior and curvaceous hips before ending a few inches down her thighs. One side extended down her leg while the other barely went past her hip, featuring a black tie detail that created an asymmetrical hem. Her sculpted legs were on full display in the revealing look.

She paired the miniskirt with a crop top crafted from the same fabric, with the same asymmetrical detailing. The garment was sleeveless, leaving her toned arms exposed, and had a closed neckline that kept her cleavage covered. However, the hem extended to just below her breasts on one side, and was pulled up to flaunt a tantalizing amount of underboob on the other side.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle and curled, framing her stunning face as she posed for the snap. She had one leg planted on a step and the other balanced on the step above, barefoot. She placed one elbow on the wall nearby and positioned the other hand on her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape.

Yaslen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 40,600 likes within 10 hours of going live. It also racked up 374 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“Queen of Cabo,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Need this fit and you’re bomb always,” another commented, loving the ensemble Yaslen wore in the shot.

“You’re a goddess,” a third fan chimed in.

“Love the simple elegance of this photograph. The lighting adds surreality to it, but the model’s grace coming down those stairs and the surrounding is like some lost moment in time from the Bronze Age,” another follower added.

