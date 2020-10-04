Ashley Graham Exposes Chest In An Open Leather Top While Reminding Fans To Vote

Ashley Graham returned to her Instagram page on Saturday with a hot new share that has her fans talking. The model flaunted her ample assets in a chic and sexy ensemble while reminding her 11.4 million followers to do something important — vote.

The Polaroid-style image was snapped at the Palazzo Parigi Milan Hotel & Grand Spa, per the geotag, where the 32-year-old was seen standing in the corner of her hotel room next to a gorgeous chest of drawers with gold hardware. There was a good distance between Ashley and the camera, offering a full-length look at the model as she posed with her legs spread apart and her hips pushed slightly to one side. She tilted her head up, elongating her neck as she worked the lens with a sultry expression across her face that gave the snap even more of an alluring vibe.

Ashley showed off her impeccable fashion sense as she rocked a coordinated two-piece leather ensemble from The Frankie Shop that perfectly suited her bodacious physique. She sported an oversized tan shirt in the shiny material that had large silver buttons down the middle that were all left unfastened. She pinched the garment’s lapels with both hands, pulling the top open wide to expose the black mesh bra she wore underneath that flashed an ample amount of voluptuous cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline and semi-sheer cups.

The mother-of-one also wore a pair of leather cargo pants in the same color. They fit snugly over her hips and sculpted thighs, defining her killer curves before flowing loosely over her calves and down to her ankles. A drawstring waistband cinched the bottoms right at her navel, accentuating her waist and hourglass silhouette.

Ashley completed her look with a pair of square-toed black sandals from Porte & Paire, and added a set of dainty earrings for a bit of bling. She also had a quilted Chanel purse in the same beige color, which she rested on top of the dresser beside her.

The racy snap certainly seemed to capture the attention of Ashley’s fans, with over 194,000 of them hitting the like button within less than 24 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the catwalk queen with praise.

“Thie photo and message! So so good!” one person wrote.

“Can I have ur body please?” quipped another fan.

“You’re so gorgeous and I want this outfit!” a third follower remarked.

“You are such #goals! Just beautiful inside and out!” gushed a fourth admirer.

Ashley has been bringing the heat with her most recent Instagram shares. On Friday, the model turned heads as she showed off her derriere in a black thong. Fans were thrilled by the booty-baring snaps, awarding them nearly 700,000 likes to date.