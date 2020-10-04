Abby Dowse Bares Bronzed Booty In A Black Thong Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

Abby Dowse showed some serious skin in the latest addition to her Instagram feed on Sunday. The Aussie model showcased her ample assets in another racy ensemble, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The blond bombshell was in her bedroom in the steamy snap, which was filled with all-white furniture and decor. She posed in profile do the camera with one knee resting on the carpeted floor while placing a hand on her mattress in front of her. She ran her other hand through her messy, platinum locks and turned her head over her shoulder, gazing down at her body with an alluring stare rather than the camera as she parted her lips in a sensual manner.

Abby rocked yet another scanty ensemble in the scorching hot image that was sure to have stopped a few of her followers mid-scroll. The look included nothing more than a semi-sheer black bodysuit from Fashion Nova with long sleeves that clung tightly to her toned arms and shoulders. It appeared to have small cups that covered only what necessary of her chest and exposed an ample amount of sideboob thanks to a sexy cut-out that fell on the side of her bosom. A thick black strap separated another cut-out just below it that teased a glimpse at the model’s flat tummy and tiny waist.

The one-piece showcased Abby’s bronzed booty as well due to its racy thong style that left very little to the imagination. It’s daringly high-cut design was also of note, as it treated her audience to a glimpse at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

Abby completed her barely there outfit with a pair of chunky leather thigh-high boots with a thick heel that gave off an edgy vibe. She also accessorized with a single bangle bracelet and large hoop earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her blond hair as it cascaded behind her back in loose waves.

Three hours proved to be plenty of time for the sizzling new upload to earn the attention of Abby’s 2.4 million followers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to compliment the social media star.

“Looking like the superhero that you are. Honestly just absurd how gorgeous you are,” one person wrote.

“Forever baddest in the world and never looked better. Seriously been on fire lately babe,” gushed another fan.

“OMG! Stunning as usually Abby,” a third follower remarked.

“The legs are astounding,” praised a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 16,000 likes within the short timespan.