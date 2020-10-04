Madison Woolley Flaunts Ample Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In Sexy Lingerie

Madison Woolley took to Instagram Sunday, October 4, to share a new photo with her 547,000 followers. The Aussie bombshell is famous for showing off her insanely fit figure in sexy ensembles, and her latest share was no different. She looked incredible in a brand-new lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

The 22-year-old model rocked a light green bra and panty combo that showed off her ample assets and made her bronze tan pop. The bra boasted classic, fully-lined triangle cups that barely contained her shapely chest. The garment had a plunging neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of her cleavage. The signature Lounge logo was printed allover the thick band that hugged her toned midriff.

She sported matching bottoms that featured high leg cuts, which helped accentuate her slender waist. The waistband hugged her slim waist, highlighting her taut tummy and chiseled abs. Like the bra, the panties also had the brand’s logo printed on the thick, stretchable band.

Madison was captured indoors in her scanty set. She sat on the edge of a table with her legs spread. Her knees were bent with one leg placed in between her thighs. The babe positioned her hands on one leg as she gazed into the camera with a serious expression on her face. Her flawlessly bronzed complexion appeared evident in the shot.

In the caption, Madison wrote something about her choice of underwear today. She also gave credit to Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand in both the post and the picture.

For the snap, the influencer opted for a straight hairstyle. She parted her hair in the center and left the strands hanging over her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of earrings and several rings.

The newest social media share was a big hit with her avid fans. As of this writing, the image accrued more than 3,600 likes and 30 comments. A lot of her avid online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Many told her she looked so hot and beautiful. Countless other followers struggled to find the right words and used a string of emoji instead.

“I just noticed now that your hair looked longer! It looks nice, though. You are so gorgeous and so sexy,” a fan wrote, adding three red heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Stunning and oh so lovely. You are too pretty that I get teary-eyed. It’s deeper than this,” gushed another admirer.

“I like this color on you, but I love your skin the most. It looks so perfectly tanned!” added a third follower.