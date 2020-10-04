Jade Grobler Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Jade Grobler shared another tantalizing update with her 1 million Instagram followers today. The Australian model took to the popular photo-sharing app to show off her bodacious curves in a skimpy yellow two-piece swimsuit.

The first pic showed Jade standing against a white wall in her sexy bathing suit. She was photographed from her thighs up as she struck a casual pose. The bombshell angled her body sideways, slightly leaning forward, and tilted her head. She looked straight into the lens and gave a big smile that showed her pearly whites.

In the second snap, the hottie posed with most of her toned backside directed to the camera. The angle displayed her pert booty, which made many viewers happy with most of them expressing their thoughts in the comments. Jade looked over her shoulders with a closed-lip smile on her face.

The African-born influencer wore a minuscule bikini set. It had a bandeau-style top that was cut so small that it hardly contained her voluptuous chest. The deep neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage, but the skintight fit of the garment made her cleavage look even more prominent. The strapless design also helped accentuate her shoulders and arms.

Jade sported matching bottoms that featured a high-cut design that exposed plenty of skin. Thin straps made up the waistband, which highlighted her small waist and the curves of her hips. Notably, the low-cut waistline highlighted her flat stomach and abs. The color of her swimwear made her sun-kissed complexion pop.

The social media star wore her blond hair down in a center part. She left its wavy strands hanging over her shoulders and back. Jade accessorized with her favorite string necklace with a turtle pendant and matching string bracelet.

She greeted her fans in the caption and added a grinning face emoji at the end of the post. The latest share proved to be popular with her online supporters on the popular photo-sharing app. In less than a day, the post accrued more than 23,900 likes and upward of 370 comments. Many of her avid admirers took to the comments section to praise her beautiful facial features and incredibly toned body, showering her with various messages and emoji.

“Still Saturday here in Texas, but cheers for a beautiful Sunday to you,” one of her fans greeted her back.

“It’s times like these I wished I lived in Queensland. There’s freedom there and YOU. You are hot as f*ck! WOW!” wrote another follower.

“You are one magical lady. Those puppies are really eye-catching! The back, too,” added a third admirer.