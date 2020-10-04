Lucy Robson Bounces Her Bombshell Booty As She Exercises In Latest Instagram Video

Golf hottie Lucy Robson thrilled her 874,000 Instagram followers with her most recent update, a short video in which she showcased her fit figure while also giving her fans a peek at her fitness routine.

The clip was filmed indoors, and chevron-patterned floors were visible beneath her, and a nearby wall was covered by a stunning botanical wallpaper.

Lucy had crafted what looked like a fitness area in the space, and she showed off her physique in a skintight nude bodysuit. She started off the clip with a turquoise resistance bend wrapped around her hands and underneath her foot as she did a series of squats. The nude fabric of her bodysuit stretched over her pert posterior and sculpted thighs, extending across her ample assets before showing off some skin on her back thanks to the racerback cut.

Her blond locks remained loose, hanging down in a straight style, and natural light shining in from somewhere nearby illuminated her flawless features. She then moved to doing a few other exercises, including a wide-stance squat, kick backs using a resistance band, and kettlebell swings. She used only bodyweight and bands for the moves, which she mentioned in the caption made for an ideal an at-home workout targeting the booty.

At one point in the clip, Lucy showed a close-up of a beverage can, and she tagged the Instagram page of the carbonated ready-to-drink pre-workout beverage, Noo-Fuzion. Her ensemble showed off every inch of her incredible figure, and the garment had black seaming down the back and sides that accentuated her curvaceous figure even more. The bold colors of the resistance band popped against the bodysuit, and at one point when she took a sip from a can, the front of the look was visible. The piece had a black zipper down the front, and Lucy had unzipped it a bit, leaving a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 81,000 views within 22 hours. It also racked up 191 comments in the same time span.

“Thank you for your home body workout routine Lucy you look amazing as always,” one fan wrote, including a trio of flame emoji in his comment.

“Gorgeous lovely woman,” another follower chimed in.

“That booty workout sure worked wonders for you,” a third fan commented, loving Lucy’s shapely rear.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in anything you wear and your fit body looks so sexy in all your clothes,” another follower added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lucy shared a sizzling snap in which she wore a simple black miniskirt and a low-cut lavender top that showcased a serious amount of cleavage. She held a golf club in her hand for the stunning snap, accessorizing with a necklace and pulling her hair up into messy buns.