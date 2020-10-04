Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks Leggings & Flaunts Her Flexibility In An Athletic Ensemble

In her latest Instagram share, brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby stunned her 717,000 Instagram followers with a smoking-hot double update, which included one sexy snap and a short video clip in which she flaunted her flexibility. The snap was taken while Kelsie was abroad in the Maldives, as her caption indicated, and she showcased her fit figure in an all-black workout ensemble.

On top, Kelsie rocked a sports bra with a unique one-shoulder style and large cut-out detail. The garment showcased a tantalizing hint of cleavage, as well as her toned stomach and arms. The piece was crafted from a fabric with a subtle print and a bit of a sheen to it.

She paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings with a figure-hugging fit. She was perched on a stretch of white sand, with a luxurious-looking structure and lush green trees visible in the background. She rested one hand on the sand behind her and raised her other arm to provide a bit of shade for her eyes from the bright sunshine. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a collection of thin bangles on both arms. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a bun that kept her tresses off her neck and face, although a few strands hung loose to add a bit of softness to the style.

The second slide was a short video clip in which Kelsie showcased her flexibility and yoga prowess in a breathtaking setting. She was down on the shore of a beach, with the waves lapping gently as the shore. The turquoise water stretched out to the horizon, and several above-water cabins with a walkway connecting them provided a scenic backdrop for her video clip.

She made her way through several yoga poses while wearing a set with the same silhouette but a different fabric than the look in the first slide. She tagged the brand Luxe Lady Fit in the caption, suggesting the activewear looks were form that label.

Her followers loved the share, and the post received over 2,400 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 66 comments in the same time span.

“Wow absolutely exquisite,” one fan wrote, loving Kelsie’s look.

“Simply gorgeous!!!” another fan chimed in, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“You are goals,” a third fan remarked simply.

“Omg woman you are a dream,” yet another commented.

Kelsie appears to be spending time abroad in the Maldives, according to her Instagram page, and just a few hours before her latest post, she shared another all-black look. As The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a scandalous dress with semi-sheer panels and plenty of bold jewelry as she flaunted her tantalizing figure.