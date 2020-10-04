Laci Kay Somers Stretches Out In Bed Wearing Skimpy Semi-Sheer Lingerie In Steamy Video

Blond bombshell Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 11 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy video in which she stretched out in bed wearing barely anything at all. The linens underneath her were a feminine lavender shade, with several textured pillows visible in the background, including one covered in a fuzzy-looking fabric and one with a silver metallic pillowcase.

A potted plant was also spotted in the background, adding a burst of greenery to the otherwise pastel space. Laci’s bronzed skin contrasted against the pale hue of the bedding underneath her, and she showcased her curvaceous figure in a mint green bodysuit with sexy embellishments.

Laci stretched out on her stomach, and raised her body up on her elbows at the beginning of the clip so that her cleavage was on full display in the revealing garment. The fabric spanned over her slim waist and featured lacy detailing on the back. A triangle of delicate fabric stretched across her lower back before her pert posterior was exposed in the thong-style garment.

Laci went barefoot in the video, kicking her feet around as she got comfortable in bed. Her blond locks were styled in a deep side part, with her silky tresses cascading down her back and shoulder in voluminous curls. She propped her head up with one hand at one point in the clip, flashing a flirtatious smile at the camera as she kept her gaze focused on the lens.

Towards the end of the clip, Laci stuck her tongue out in a seductive move, before opting to lay her head down on the duvet and allow her pale strands to cascade over her stunning features.

Laci paired the steamy video with a caption telling her fans where they could catch a peek at her live online. Her followers loved the sizzling share, and the post received over 62,600 views within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 520 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Love you look good enough to eat,” another follower added.

“Beautiful and breathtaking as always,” a third fan chimed in.

“You’re a goddess,” another commented.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Laci thrilled her audience with a sultry double update taken in Las Vegas, Nevada. She wore a black lingerie set for the occasion, including thong bottoms that flaunted her shapely rear. She showcased both the front and back of the ensemble, including one picture in which she kneeled on a couch with her hands on her thighs, showing off her voluptuous curves.