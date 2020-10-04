WWE Rumors: Company Is Reportedly Competing With AEW To Sign Top Free Agent

According to Fightful Select, by way of WrestleTalk, AEW and WWE are reportedly chasing the signature of Benjamin Carter. The free agent has appeared on the former company’s television shows recently, but he hasn’t signed any contracts as of this writing.

The report stated that Carter has been contacted about joining both promotions. Should he decide to sign with WWE, he’ll most likely be sent to NXT, as representatives from the black-and-gold reportedly reached out to him.

As documented by Wrestling Inc, Carter has a positive relationship with both companies. During a conversation with the outlet, he opened up about training with Seth Rollins at the Monday Night Raw star’s school.

He credited Rollins and the other coaches for turning him into a complete performer, as opposed to someone who only does “flippy stuff.” Perhaps Rollins will convince him to join the sports entertainment corporation that he’s currently employed by.

However, he also revealed that he’s developed a rapport with Tony Khan, the president of AEW. Benjamin described Khan as “accessible” and recalled how they both bonded through their mutual love of soccer.

While he has been used as an enhancement talent on AEW television, Carter has gained praise for his performances. His match against Scorpio Sky on Late Night Dynamite was well received. He also got to face Brian Cage, who is one of the promotion’s top stars.

Carter is keeping his future plans close to the vest for now, but he told Wrestling Inc that he’s excited about the upcoming chapter of his career.

“I think whatever comes next, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, and it’s going to be all kinds of what I’ve ever really wanted. It’s all been just such a crazy experience, but in terms of what comes next man, I can’t really disclose anything because I don’t know. So I guess you guys will have to stay tuned.”

The WrestleTalk article also highlighted that other promotions are chasing Carter’s signature, so he could end up somewhere else. The rising star appears to have plenty of options available to him, and he might choose to build his brand elsewhere.

However, he won’t be able to go anywhere until he’s recovered from COVID-19. As the Wrestling Inc article noted, he contracted the disease shortly after the interview with the outlet.

The COVID-19 situation has supposedly prevented some wrestlers from being offered full-time deals as well. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Matt Cardona revealed that it may be the reason for Khan not offering him a long-term contract.