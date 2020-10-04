Alexis Ren Dazzles In A Red Asymmetrical Bikini: ‘In Da Clouds’

Alexis shared two photos of her ribbed two-piece.

Alexis Ren chose the perfect all-natural backdrop to make her sexy swimwear really stand out for her latest photo session. On Saturday, the model took to Instagram to share the stunning results of the shoot with her 13.9 million followers.

Alexis, 23, wore a red bikini constructed out of ribbed stretch fabric that gave it a casual, somewhat sporty vibe. The material also hugged her svelte frame to showcase her every curve. Her top featured an asymmetrical neckline and a single shoulder strap on the right side. The design added visual interest to the two-piece, and it only revealed a hint of cleavage. Her matching bottoms appeared to have a thong back.

She stood in profile for her first photo. The pose captured the curve of pert posterior, and the model expertly accentuated it further by provocatively arching her back and popping her left leg forward. The fingers of her left hand were splayed on her toned thigh.

Alexis also flaunted her flat stomach as she fixed her heavy-lidded gaze on the camera. Her blond hair was swept up and over to the left side so that it covered up her eye. A gentle breeze appeared to lift up a few of her golden locks. She exuded an air of confidence and strength, which was thanks in part to her photographer’s decision to shoot her from a low angle. This emphasized her height and forced her to look down at the camera, making her seem powerful and in control.

The backdrop of Alexis’ photos was a bright blue sky covered with white fluffy clouds. A line of cerulean ocean could also be seen stretching out to the horizon. The colors really made the red of her bikini pop.

In her second photo, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor gave her fans a front view of her two-piece. She turned her head to the side and hooked her fingers around the stretchy bands that formed the sides of her bikini bottoms. The front of the garment sat down low, making Alexis’ toned torso look even longer and leaner.

Alexis, 23, is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the year, so she’s become a pro at posing in skimpy bikinis. She often thrills her fans by sharing her modeling shots on Instagram, and they seemed eager to express their appreciation for her double-photo update. So far, it her post has amassed over 396,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

“So this is what heaven looks like got it,” wrote one admirer.

“God is a woman,” another message read.

“No one in the world like you, fantastic goddess,” said a third fan.

