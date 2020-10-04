Camila Bernal Flaunts Buxom, Thong-Clad Booty In Spicy Instagram Share

Colombian model and social media star Camila Bernal ignited her popular Instagram feed on Saturday, October 3 with another sultry shot of her buxom booty. In her latest photo offering, the 23-year-old influencer — who is well-known for her voluptuous figure — treated her 1.4 million followers by appearing in a minuscule, peach-colored thong and a black t-shirt that covered her bustline and little else.

In the accompanying caption, she rang in the “spooky season” with an impish message and a ghost emoji. But the scares stopped there, as Bernal’s thick, curvaceous physique and seductive stare only served to enamor her fans, many of whom were compelled to fill the post’s comments section with words of praise and affection for the uploaded image.

“Omg feeling hungry for that cake,” declared one smitten commenter.

“Perfection,” added a second fan of Bernal’s plump attributes. “Absolutely beautiful.”

“@caamibernaal Please come ruin my life….. Respectfully!” joked another admirer, which prompted the model to respond, “THAT’S my expertise.”

“My next wallpaper,” stated yet another impassioned user in reference to the sexy snap.

Bernal was snapped from behind in the mid-shot, although her decision to stand in front of a large mirror allowed both her front and back sides to be visible on the frame. She kept her pose relatively simple, resting both of her arms at her sides with her fingertips gingerly caressing her upper thighs and cheeky assets.

The model had also turned her head to the left and back, making it possible for her to peer directly into the camera’s lens. Bernal’s brown irises glinted slightly in the light and her full, mauve-hued lips curled upward at the corners as she offered a hint of a smile. Meanwhile, her raven-colored hair extended out from a center part and draped down to the small of her back.

Bernal’s black tee covered the brunt of her bosom, but only extended to the bottom of her chest. As a result, a hint of underboob was visible in her mirrored image. The mirror also projected a clear view of her bare navel.

Finally, the Bogota-born bombshell’s bulbous backside was clearly exhibited in the shot, save for the small stretch of peach-tinged fabric that was her thong. The garment clung tightly to her waist, just above her wide hips, but failed to obscure the brunt of her plump posterior.

Bernal’s latest update was a big hit with her fans and followers, racking up almost 10,000 likes in its first hour after going live.

As shared in late September by The Inquisitr, Bernal previously showed off her ample assets in a picture that showed her strolling about the beach without a top.