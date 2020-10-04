Rachel Zoe Looks Red Hot In Velvet Suit From Her Clothing Line: ‘This Is How I Am Dressed In My Own Mind’

Rachel Zoe looked ready for fall and stunningly chic in a recent post shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, sporting a burgundy velvet look and her signature oversized sunglasses.

In the shot, Rachel looked cool and ready to hit the streets, as she was seen strutting along outside in the photo as the bright, California sun hit her face. With her right leg in front of the other, Rachel’s right arm was also casually positioned up as she glanced over her right shoulder, her phone in her left hand.

Never one to disappoint with her retro-chic tendencies, Rachel’s look was the definite show-stopping centerpiece of the Instagram post, with a blood-red-colored velvet suit that appeared to be perfectly tailored to her body. The blazer’s center was buttoned in front of her navel as her pants fit tightly around the top of her legs and flared out below the knee.

Under her jacket, Rachel sported a brown-colored turtleneck top whose textured design aptly complemented the color of the two-piece set.

The designer accessorized her look with her large black sunglasses, seemingly looking off into the distance with the sun gleaming off her face.

The former Rachel Zoe Project star tagged the locale as Pacific Palisades, a locale known for its warm weather. She joked in the caption about wanting to wear the outfit for autumn, but she was stopped by the current California temperatures. Rachel teased that the look was how she was “dressed in [her] mind” but the temperature being up to “100 degrees,” made the seasonal look all but impossible for the time being.

Fans were quick to show their support of the stellar style, offering over 7,000 likes and more than 100 comments on the upload. Numerous followers wrote messages, while many simply left fire emoji to show their appreciation for the aesthetic.

“That suit is Everything!” exclaimed one user.

“Love the suit,” a second fan wrote.

“You are beautiful!!” an admirer gushed, adding heart-eye emoji to their post.

“You always look great in red,” wrote an additional follower.

The 52-year-old mother-of-two is never one to hide her eclectic, bohemian aesthetic, as she recently sported a leopard maxi dress for husband Rodger Berman’s birthday.

As The Inquisitr reported, the dress, another piece from her own line, echoed ’70s-era glam, with long sleeves and a piece that wrapped around her neck, only revealing a thin gold necklace that was attractively draped over her collarbones.