WWE News: Legendary Superstar Admits To Murdering A Man & Burning His Body When He Was A Teenager

In a new interview with Hannibal TV, by way of Ringside News, former WWE superstar Marty Jannetty admitted to murdering a man and burning his body when he was a teenager.

According to Jannetty — who was one half of the legendary Rockers tag team with Shawn Michaels in the 1980s and early ’90s — he was 13-years-old at the time. He revealed that the man tried to rape him, and he had to defend himself as his attacker would have killed him if he had his way.

Jannetty seemingly didn’t intend to kill his alleged attacker, but that’s how the situation played out in the heat of the moment.

“I hit him in the brick, I said it was a brick, it was a piece of concrete thing and you know if you hit someone in the temple — very vulnerable. Evidently, I hit him too hard and he died right there.”

The veteran wrestler went on to say that he and his nephew proceeded to pour gasoline on his attempted rapist’s body. When the man’s body didn’t fully burn, they dug a hole and put the rest of his bones in there.

The 60-year-old admitted that he wished he called the police and handled the situation better. However, he freaked out during the moment and felt hiding the corpse was the best course of action.

Jannetty has discussed the situation in the past. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the former WWE superstar opened up about murdering the person back in August, which led to a police investigation. He later stated that his comments were part of a wrestling angle.

However, Jannetty assured Hannibal TV that the incident was real. He stated that he told police it was a storyline as the Georgia Bureau of Investigations got involved. It remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to his latest confession.

The wrestler went on to say that he’s upset at how the police and wrestling fans have responded to the story. He took umbrage at being called a murderer when he was trying to defend himself from a sexual assault.

“Here’s what sticks with me. A 13-year-old boy was getting raped, and you’re mad at him. You know when it comes down to it people just want to make people feel better about themselves.”

The former Rocker compared the situation to him hypothetically attacking someone’s daughter. According to Jannetty, most people would “murder” him if he tried to harm their loved ones.