Donald Trump Is ‘Not Yet Out Of The Woods’ But His Doctors Are ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

The latest update in President Trump’s battle against the novel coronavirus has claimed that he is doing “well” in his prognosis. Though reports that painted a grim picture of the president’s health circulated earlier today, the team at the Walter Reed Medical Center recently released a statement that claimed they were “cautiously optimistic” about Trump’s recovery.

The statement was released from Sean Conley, who is currently serving as the physician to the commander-in-chief. Conley’s letter was published on White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Twitter account.

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication,” the letter began.

“He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98 percent all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” the statement continued.

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties,” it concluded.

In response to the update, many Twitter users expressed their gratitude that President Trump was getting better. Others, however, questioned the veracity of the report following a number of confusing headlines throughout the day that offered an unclear picture of the president’s health.

For example, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claimed that the president went through a “very concerning” period on Friday morning shortly after the tweet announcing his diagnosis, per The Inquisitr. The confession came just minutes after Conley had given a hopeful update, leading to conspiracies about the severity of President Trump’s condition.

In addition, it is unclear whether he had previously been on supplemental oxygen. White House officials have continued to stay mum on such questions, despite insider claims.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Though it is not known when President Trump was exposed to the virus, severe complications from the disease usually manifest themselves around day 10. The incubation period is generally five days, meaning that Trump was likely on day five when he first tested positive for COVID. This means that the next 48 hours will be monitored closely to see if the Art of the Deal author will need more intensive care.

Despite the cheerful reports, factors that include President Trump’s age and weight make him vulnerable to the illness. That said, the odds of recovery are still in his favor; according to a Dartmouth study, the current average fatality rate for those with a similar profile has been around 4.2 percent (via Business Insider).