Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Daisy Dukes, Soaks In Her Bathtub, & Poses With Pumpkins In Photo Update

Nastia revealed that her photos were taken in Dallas.

Nastia Liukin gave her fans a glimpse at what her busy Saturday looked like with a series of stunning snapshots that featured pumpkins, a bath, a few stylish outfits, and multiple appearances by her adorable pet pup.

The Olympic gymnast spent a few days wowing her fans with vacation photos from her trip to Montana, but now she’s back in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. Thanks to the warm weather in the Lonestar State, she was able to bare her legs while doing a little pumpkin shopping. In the first photo included in her nine-image Instagram carousel, she was pictured surrounded by the large orange squash. She wore a pair of olive-green overall shorts and a cropped white tank top. She also sported a cream felt fedora and a pair of sunglasses with gold frames.

Nastia sat on top of a pumpkin for her festive fall photo, which featured a backdrop of a few of the skyscrapers that make up Dallas’ famous skyline. She laughed as she cradled her adorable goldendoodle, Harley, in her arms.

In another shot, Nastia wore what appeared to be the same cropped tank top. However, she teamed it with a pair of Daisy Dukes with a short, rolled-up hemline that showcased her toned thighs. She also rocked a black baseball cap with the name of the Session Pilates fitness studio embroidered on it in white letters. She carried a gray Celine handbag, which she was photographed gazing down at as she stood in a parking lot.

Harley made another appearance in a photo of Nastia relaxing in her luxurious freestanding bathtub. The cute pooch laid on the tiled floor and gazed up at her. Nastia had both arms resting on the edge of the white tub and was smiling as she appeared to speak to the pup.

Nastia was also pictured modeling an all-black athletic ensemble while posing on a pommel horse, and she shared a mirror selfie that provided a better look at the outfit that she wore in the pic with the pumpkins. In the caption of her post, she declared her love for the city of Dallas and the fall season.

The Olympic gold medalist’s slideshow amassed upwards of 6,000 likes over the course of three hours, and her followers also took to the comments section to share their thoughts about her post.

“A very beautiful lady and her dog in the pumpkin patch!!!!” read one message.

“Nastia still smoking hot,” another admirer wrote, adding three flame emoji for emphasis.

“You forgot unbelievably gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in

“Yes! As a DFW native, I love this!” a fourth comment said.