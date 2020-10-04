Allie Auton Showcases Tantalizing Underboob Wearing Skimpy Bikini And A Huge Smile

Australian fitness model and social media celebrity Allie Auton thrilled her 582,000 Instagram followers in her most recent update on Saturday night, in which she flaunted her incredible physique wearing a skimpy bathing suit.

She geotagged her location in the city of Gold Coast in northeastern Australia and wished fans a happy Sunday in the caption. The sentiment was a tad early for her supporters in the United States, but no less appreciated.

Allie credited the swimsuit brand Lahana Swim for the ensemble, whose slogan on their Instagram page is “Turn Heads and Break Hearts” — at least one of which she does frequently.

Her matching bikini featured a white background covered with swirling shapes in multiple shades of brown. At first glance, the pattern looked very similar to an animal print.

The color scheme beautifully complimented Allie’s bronzed complexion and platinum hair.

The top of the suit was a bandeau style with seemingly removable straps that ran over both shoulders. Both sides of the fabric band narrowed slightly toward the center, which featured a deep “V” embellishment that mirrored the alluring shape of her cleavage.

Even at the widest section, the garment did not come close to covering all of Allie’s ample assets, which spilled out from beneath the bottom hem.

The bottoms had spaghetti straps that rode high over both hips, parallel with her navel. The front dipped down in a deep curve, exposing the maximum amount of her ripped abdominal region.

She finished off the outfit with a white canvas beach hat, which she clasped in her right hand. In addition to the head wear, she accessorized with a thick pair of gold-colored hoop earrings.

Allie stood with one leg extended slightly to one side, and supporting most of her weight on the other. She let one arm relax down alongside her body, and with the other, she playfully toyed with one of the straps along her hip.

She posed with both her hips and shoulders squarely positioned, and turned her head to look off-camera. She had a wide, natural smile across her face that matched her confident pose.

Allie’s b hair was ironed straight and pulled into a ponytail at the back of her head. A few pieces were pulled out of the casual style to frame her delicate features.

She was photographed outdoors in bright sunshine, in front of a white stucco wall and a set of tall bushes.