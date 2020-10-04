Evgeniya Lvovna Stuns In A Skintight Crop Top: ‘Absolutely Nothing Today’

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers by wearing a skintight crop top and ripped denim.

The top was a chic black color, and the shade helped emphasize the model’s glowing skin. The neckline was a straight bandeau style that flattered Lvovna’s décolletage. Meanwhile, the fabric was made from a clingy material that hugged her bust.

The hem was cropped midway down her rib-cage and allowed the fitness enthusiast to flaunt her hard-earned washboard abs. In addition, the top had no sleeves so she could showcase her toned arms.

Lvovna completed the outfit with a pair of jeans. They were a high-waisted silhouette with a hem ending just bellow her belly-button to emphasize her hourglass figure. A black belt cinched at her waist to further highlight her trim midriff. The pants were a trendy medium wash hue and had a ripped accent at the left thigh.

Lvovna accessorized with a black nylon purse that she carried over her right shoulder in addition to a Prada airpod case that was hooked to her belt. She also sported a gold chain necklace with a cross charm. The model styled her brunette hair naturally, allowing her long and wavy locks to cascade down past her shoulders.

The Instagram star posted two photos while standing out on her apartment balcony. A rusty salmon wall offered a pop of color in the backdrop. In the first of the two photos, Lvovna smiled at the camera as she jutted out her hip and placed her left hand in her pocket. In the second, she put both hands in her pockets and arched her back slightly.

In her caption, Lvovna joked that she could not come up for a caption for the update, admitting that she had “nothing” along with a laughing face emoji.

Fans loved the double-pic update and awarded the post over 17,000 likes and around 225 comments.

“Prettiest girl ever,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with three heart-eye face symbols.

“‘Yea.. I need to get my nails done, so just take the damn picture already,'” a second user teased about the model’s mood.

“Just seeing you is a treat and a pleasure!! That face, hair, and tummy are to die for!!” raved a third.

“Lord you’re such an angel so gorgeous,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two teary-eyed face emoji.

This is not the first time this week that Lvovna has wowed social media. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after demonstrating her “intense” leg exercises while in skintight yoga pants.