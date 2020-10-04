Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable ‘Pumpkin Carving’ Family Photo With Tristan Thompson & Daughter, True

Khloe Kardashian is going all out for Halloween this year, celebrating the upcoming holiday by sharing a sweet family pumpkin-carving session with her 122.1 million Instagram followers.

In the photo set, Khloe highlighted daughter True, who appeared more than thrilled to be getting creative for the occasion. The “family pumpkin carving day,” as Khloe coined it in her caption, seemed to be more of a painting day, as the children took on the much safer task of decorating jack-0-lanterns as the adults presumably took to carving out shapes and tops.

True looked especially adorable while engaged in the activity, sporting two pigtail buns on her head and smiling from ear to ear. In the first photo, True was proudly showing off her painting skills, smiling directly at the camera, while the second clip and third image showed her having a moment with dad Tristan Thompson, as the two got creative together.

The fourth photo and fifth clip featured True with who appeared to be her cousins, having a great time painting and even taking to each others’ faces to get playful and artistic.

For the final few shots, mom Khloe took a few selfies with the kids, smiling and making kissing faces at the camera as the young ones hilariously showed off their painted faces.

Numerous fans offered their support of the Instagram post, giving it more than 1 million likes and over 5,800 comments. Multiple followers simply showed their support with emoji, leaving heart-eye and prayer-hands emoji, while others gave Halloween-inspired symbols, like jack-o’-lanterns and orange hearts.

“I can NOT at how adorable she is,” exclaimed a user, adding two heart-eye emoji to show how delighted they were by the 2-year-old’s expressions.

“True’s smile is so beautiful,” one person commented.

“Tutus [sic] pumpkin patch is literally the cutest thing I have ever seen!!!!!!” gushed another person.

“Beautiful family,” one user commented.

Khloe and Tristan haven’t always been on the best of terms, but have recently attempted to repair the past wounds of their relationship. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former couple were spotted out together in Malibu going for an exercise hike.

In those series of candid photos, the two wore black athletic clothing and seemed to be engaged in conversation. Cameras were also spotted around them on their walk, as fans speculated the couple might have been filming for what is now known to be the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.