Jennifer Garner, 48, Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In One-Piece Swimsuit At The Beach

Jennifer Garner made waves with a recent trip to the beach, showing off her amazing figure in a one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed a day out with family.

The Daily Mail caught up with the actress during her day out in Malibu, where she and her daughters spent some time in the sun and splashed in the warm water. Pictures showed the 48-year-old actress showing off her age-defying figure in a grey one-piece swimsuit, while getting in the water with daughters Violet and Seraphina.

As The Daily Mail added, Garner arrived ready for some multitasking, with a handheld electronic device to keep her connected.

“Jennifer also came prepared for some sunbathing, toting her iPad and a robe to their spot in the sand, where she laid down some yellow and white striped towels,” the report noted.

The day was more about fun than work. The pictures showed the mom splashing in the water with her kids, which likely offered some relief from the temperatures that topped 90 degrees.

The report noted that the sun-soaked outing was a bit of a reprieve for Garner, who has been homeschooling her children during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has opened up about the difficult situation, writing in a post on Instagram that she is grateful for the teachers and administrators who help to guide parents through a difficult and confusing time.

“Bless the parents trying to make it all work. And the children who are learning to make the best of things in ways we couldn’t have predicted. Help us remember we hold each other in our hands. And please God, preserve our collective sense of humor. Amen.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The location that Garner selected for the beach outing appears to be popular with stars who want to escape their homes and take in some fresh air. As The Inquisitr reported, a number of other celebrities have been spotted taking in the sun and sand in Malibu, where some beaches remained open to the public despite the state of California issuing closures and restrictions on others.

Garner and her family adhered to social distancing guidelines during their visit to the beach this week, with the photos showing the actress and her children wearing face masks as they made their way to a spot in the sand. Once they had staked out their place, the family took off the masks and appeared to keep proper social distancing measures by staying several feet away from the other beachgoers.