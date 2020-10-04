Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Shows Off Her Insane Curves In The Tightest Dress Imaginable

Social media star Bru Luccas sent the pulses of her 3.5 million Instagram followers racing after posting a picture where she flaunted her enviable physique in a skintight dress.

The dress was a stunning gunmetal gray color that offered a pop of contrast against the beige wall of the room. The garment appeared to be made from a clingy fabric that hugged her body so closely that it left little of her curves to the imagination.

The dress was supported by thin spaghetti straps that exposed nearly all of her shoulders and collarbone. It also featured a plunging neckline that gave fans a generous view of her décolletage. A circled seam under the bust further emphasized the model’s bosom.

Luccas styled her hair into soft waves, and her brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her shoulder blades. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a gold ring.

The setting for the shot looked to be a casual living room, with a sofa and plain wall serving as her backdrop.

The model posed by angling herself sideways to the camera to show off her incredible physique. She brought her elbows to her waist to emphasize her hourglass figure and gave fans a small smile from over her shoulder.

In the caption, Luccas wrote that she was feeling “good.”

Fans went wild over the latest update and awarded the post over 137,000 likes and more than 1,120 comments within just a few hours.

“What a shape,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart emoji.

“Damn, those curves can kill…” gushed a second.

“Perfection,” proclaimed a third.

“Omg please tell me your secrets. You look absolutely and gorgeously insane,” begged a fourth, concluding the comment with a hallelujah hand emoji and a 100 percent sign.

In an 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, Luccas actually did spill secrets on how she achieved her figure — particularly her posterior. Her go-to glute exercises included a four-squat series, made more difficult with the addition of a barbell that holds at least 20 pounds of weight.

The first of the four squat types is a narrow style, with her feet placed together. The second takes a wide stance, with her feet parallel to her hips. Third is a sumo squat, where she stands with her legs even farther apart and with her hoes pointed outwards. Last but not least is an encore of the first narrow style, though this time with a pulse.

The Brazilian bombshell had previously dropped jaws on social media during a video where she worked as a DJ in a tiny swim set and geeky-chic glasses, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.